Ronaldo won't fly to Man Utd's pre-season Bangkok trip as club grant extra time off amid transfer dispute

The legendary No.7 is desperate to move this summer so he can compete in the Champions League next term

Cristiano Ronaldo will not fly with Manchester United to their pre-season trip to Bangkok on Friday, continuing his absence from team activities amid a transfer dispute.

It's unclear if the 37-year-old will participate at all on their summer tour to Thailand and Australia. He was a no-show at pre-season training this week.

Ronaldo’s ongoing absence for “family reasons” has added to the uncertainty over his future after he made it clear he wants to leave Old Trafford during this transfer window.

What is Manchester United’s stance?

The 37-year-old is adamant he wants to play for a Champions League club and has asked United to accept any satisfactory offer.

But the club’s hierarchy are determined to make him see out the remaining 12 months of his contract and have told him he is not for sale.

No timeframe has been put on Ronaldo’s return #mufc — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) July 7, 2022

Despite his agent Jorge Mendes, sounding out potential suitors, United believe they can convince Ronaldo to stay for another year.

Chelsea are believed to be considering a move - but United would almost certainly block any attempt to join a top four Premier League rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Manchester United training for the third straight day 😳



United still don't know if he plans to join the club's pre-season tour. pic.twitter.com/qxQG4yV9uM — GOAL News (@GoalNews) July 6, 2022

Why does Ronaldo want to go?

Ronaldo feels he must move to have any hope of challenging for major honours next season.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has made it clear he does not believe United will be able to mount a realistic title challenge – and also has concerns over their ability to secure a top four finish.

At this point in his career he wants to continue playing at the highest level – and despite the appointment of Erik ten Hag, he is still intent on leaving for a club that can offer him Champions League football.

Getty/GOAL

Why has Ronaldo missed training?

The Portugal legend was due to report back for pre-season on Monday after being given extra leave along with the rest of the United players involved in internationals at the end of the season.

But he did not turn up at Carrington – citing “family reasons” as his explanation, which United have accepted.

Rio Ferdinand gave more detail on Ronaldo's failure to show up for pre-season, telling his FIVE YouTube channel: “I've been seeing people being a touch disrespectful. The way that people are questioning 'he's not here' and the hysteria surrounding it. A member of his family is not well, so he's not at training."

How would Ronaldo’s departure impact United’s transfer plans?

United were set to put off the pursuit of a centre-forward until next summer after missing out on Darwin Nunez, who went to rivals Liverpool.

Ten Hag is planning for Ronaldo to play at the point of his attack, believing he can get the best out of the club’s leading scorer last season.

But his exit would force United to look for a replacement immediately, with limited alternatives to Nunez on the market.

Article continues below

It could also impact on Anthony Martial’s future, with the France international widely expected to leave this summer. Now he could find himself back in the frame for a key role at the point of attack.

Further reading