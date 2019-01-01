Ronaldo focused on recovery after missing Atalanta trip

After being omitted from the Juventus squad to take on Atalanta, the superstar says he is focused on making his recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is focused on returning to full fitness after being left out of the squad for Saturday's game away to .

Head coach Maurizio Sarri told reporters Ronaldo was unlikely to be available for the trip to Bergamo and he was duly absent when the squad was named later on Friday.

Ronaldo has been substituted in Juve's last two games, prompting rumours of a rift between the forward and Sarri, though both men have denied that is the case.

It is unclear whether the star will be ready to return for Tuesday's group game at home to .

Posting on Instagram, the former man simply stated: "Focused on my recovery to come back soon."

Serie A leaders Juve are on track to reach the next round of the Champions League after taking 10 points from their first four games in Group D.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Portugal in their 6-0 demolition of Lithuania before netting his 99th international goal in a 2-0 win against Luxembourg.

Sarri previously said the 34-year-old is battling a knee issue and Ronaldo revealed he has been playing through pain.

Despite his injury troubles, Ronaldo has still managed to net five times in 10 Serie A outings for the Turin giants, while he also has a Champions League strike to his credit, too.

Juve have some significant injury concerns ahead of the trip to Bergamo at the weekend, with Alex Sandro and Adrien Rabiot joining long-term victim Giorgio Chiellini on the sidelines as well as the Portuguese.

There was some positive news for Sarri and his side, however, with midfielders Blaise Matuidi (rib) and Miralem Pjanic (muscles) both overcoming problems to feature in the squad.

They are aiming to maintain the momentum they gathered prior to the international break, with a 2-1 win over Locomotiv Moscow securing their progress in Europe and a 1-0 success over cementing them at the top of the Italian league.

Atalanta, who are also competing in the Champions League this season, lie fifth in the standings, 10 points behind them.