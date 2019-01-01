Ronaldo fires 700th career goal in Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine

The Portugal superstar scored his 95th international goal against Ukraine to hit a career milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his professional career during 's qualifying loss to on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner brought up his septuple century for club and country when he converted a second-half penalty in Kiev, awarded after Taras Stepanenko handled the ball inside the box.

It was his 95th goal for Portugal, with only 's Ali Daei (109) ahead of him on the all-time international goals list.

Ronaldo is just one of six footballers to have hit the 700 mark, with Josef Bican estimated to be the top goalscorer in history with 805 goals.

Behind him is a pair of former Brazilian stars in Romario and Pele, who finished their illustrious careers with 772 goals and 767 goals, respectively.

Ferenc Puskas' 746 career finishes and Gerd Muller's 735 round out the top five.

Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, looks set to join the 700 club imminently, as the Argentine is currently sitting on 699 career finishes.

The bulk of Ronaldo's goals came for – 450 over the course of nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018.

The 34-year-old has continued to be a prolific operator at , scoring 32 times for the Bianconeri – including 24 in their triumphant campaign last season.

Ronaldo only scored five times for boyhood club CP before earning a move to in 2003, where 118 strikes helped to make him a hero at Old Trafford.

He has 10 goals so far in 2019-20, with some way to go before getting close to the most prolific season of his career. In 2011-12, when Madrid unseated as champions, Ronaldo scored a scarcely believable 69 goals overall.