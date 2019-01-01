Ronaldo breaking his record would not upset 109-goal Ali Daei

The Iran legend, who was a prolific source of goals in his playing days, is happy to see a Portuguese superstar closing on his international tally

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his haul of international goals with to 93 and record-holding Ali Daei claims he would be happy to be knocked from a lofty perch by the superstar.

The legendary striker was a prolific presence throughout his iconic career.

In the colours of his country, he netted 109 times in 149 appearances.

That return remains the highest in world football, but Ronaldo has that mark in his sights.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has made a habit of re-writing the history books and intends to add another chapter to his remarkable tale.

Ronaldo found the target on four occasions in his most recent outing for Portugal, taking him onto 93 goals in 160 outings.

He sits second on the all-time charts behind Daei, with further daylight being established between himself and Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas (84).

If he can steer clear of injury, it is expected to be only a matter of time before Ronaldo moves to the summit.

He is now 34 years of age, but is showing no sign of slowing down for club and country.

Daei, who took in his last outing for Iran in 2006, has occupied top spot for well over a decade now.

He is, however, prepared to accept that one of the greatest players to have ever played the game is likely to top his achievements at some stage.

Daei told IRNA News: “Records are for breaking; I did it when it was my turn, and it will be someone else's turn to beat my record next. It's not a big issue.”

Ronaldo is already the all-time leading goalscorer in ’s illustrious history, after spending nine memorable years at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has netted a record-breaking haul of efforts, with 126.

He continues to raise the bar when it comes to individual excellence, alongside eternal rival Lionel Messi, and Daei admits there would be no shame in slipping behind the Portuguese great.

“No, why should I be upset?” he added.

“Ronaldo is a great player with many honours in the world of football. He is on top form right now.”

Ronaldo helped Portugal to European Championship glory in 2016 and to the Nations League crown in 2019.

He is now chasing down a place at and is expected to still be terrorising opposition defences by the time the World Cup finals head to Qatar in 2022.