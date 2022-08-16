'Telling lies' - Ronaldo blasts media and promises to tell truth about Man Utd future

- Ronaldo blasts media for 'telling lies'
- Vows to reveal truth in new interview
- Man Utd future remains uncertain
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has responded to continued speculation over his future at Old Trafford with a post on Instagram.
"They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," he commented on a post by cr7.o_lendario. "The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's outburst comes amid news the Portugal international could still leave Man Utd before the transfer window closes at the end of August. The Red Devils have endured a disastrous start to the season and there are concerns the squad have been adversely affected by Ronaldo's desire to leave.