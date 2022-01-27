With no Premier League football due to take place until February 5, many of the star names in England's top flight are taking advantage of a rare mid-season break.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and many more have decided to head abroad having been given club-sanctioned time off, allowing them to rest and recharge ahead of the final months of the 2021-22 campaign.

GOAL takes a look at where some of the biggest names in the Premier League have gone abroad, with Dubai proving a popular escape.

Where have the Premier League's top players gone on holiday?

Plenty of Manchester United stars have made the trip to Dubai, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been active on social media during the winter break, posting images of himself with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children.

View this post on Instagram Marcus Rashford is also in the United Arab Emirates, where he has shown off how he is working on his fitness as he aims to become a regular in Ralf Rangnick's starting XI at Old Trafford. View this post on Instagram

Speculation regarding Jesse Lingard's future is rife, with GOAL able to confirm that talks with Newcastle over a loan switch are on the verge of a collapse, and he has also jetted off to Dubai for some warm-weather training.

View this post on Instagram Bruno Fernandes is another who has been spotted carrying out training drills during his time off, although the midfielder decided to head back to Portugal to work with high-performance coach Mario Ferreira. View this post on Instagram

England centre-back Harry Maguire, meanwhile, has been playing golf with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, although there's no chance of a vacation for the likes of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Fred, who are away on international duty.

Premier League leaders Manchester City are also taking the chance to soak up the sun and get away this week, with Kevin De Bruyne having headed out to the Maldives for a break with his family.

Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias, meanwhile, are both in Dubai, as is Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, and Portugal international Bernardo Silva is enjoying a break away in Sri Lanka.

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus have joined up with the Brazil national team for their World Cup qualifying fixtures against Ecuador and Paraguay, while Zack Steffen is away with the United States.

City's goalscorer in the 1-1 draw with Southampton, Aymeric Laporte, is relaxing in the sunshine in the Bahamas, and team-mate Ilkay Gundogan opted for a trip to the United States, where he's been staying in Los Angeles.

He's not the only Premier League player to head Stateside, with Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Jorginho having been spotted catching an NBA game in Miami, as they watched the Heat's win over New York Knicks at the FTX Arena.

Despite the much-publicised on-pitch discussion between Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech during the Blues' 1-1 draw with Brighton earlier in January, the duo have been spotted on holiday together in an unknown location.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger, whose future remains up in the air with his contract running down, took a trip to Sierra Leone, where he was given a rapturous welcome after arriving in the country of his mother's birth.

As well as Edouard Mendy, who is on Afcon duty with Senegal, Christian Pulisic is also away on international duty with USMNT, who have a busy schedule of World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, and Thiago Silva is with Brazil.

A selection of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool players have also travelled abroad, with James Milner, Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all in Dubai.

Roberto Firmino, his wife Larissa Pereira and their children are also clearly in warmer climes, while Curtis Jones has made the trip to LA, with his girlfriend Saffie Khan.

The likes of Alisson and Fabinho are away with Brazil, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are still participating at Afcon and have made it through to the quarter-final stage. Takumi Minamino is with the Japan squad and featured in the 2-0 win over China on January 27.

Article continues below

Arsenal, meanwhile, will head to Dubai for a training camp until February 2, with Mikel Arteta using the trip to bring the players together, as well as it being an opportunity to work on fitness and tactics.

Indeed, several players, including Gabriel Martinelli and Bernd Leno, have already travelled to the United Arab Emirates, as they get in some rest and recuperation ahead of the rest of the squad flying out.

Further reading