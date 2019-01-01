Roma sack manager Di Francesco following Champions League exit
Roma have sacked head coach Eusebio Di Francesco with immediate effect, according to their official website.
The Giallorossi have had a disappointing season domestically, sitting outside the Champions League places and were dumped out of the Champions League by Porto in the round of 16 by a penalty in extra-time.
Di Francesco's position was under scrutiny beforehand, but the club's early European exit - having reached the semi-finals last season - appears to have been the final straw.
The club's hierarchy have apparently already drawn up a shortlist to succeed him, with Claudio Ranieri among the favourites for the role.
