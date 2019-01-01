'Robertson is the best left-back in the world' - Liverpool star above Alba & Marcelo for Jose Enrique

A man who once filled that position for the Reds considers the Scotland international to now be the finest around in his chosen position

Andy Robertson can be considered “the best left-back in the world”, according to Jose Enrique, a man who once occupied that position for .

The international has just completed his second season at Anfield.

The first, following a move from Hull City, saw him eased into the fold by Jurgen Klopp before cementing a place in the Reds’ plans.

The 2018-19 campaign saw the 25-year-old take his game to new heights, with 13 assists recorded across all competitions.

Those efforts saw him help Liverpool to a runner-up finish in the Premier League and glory with a 2-0 victory over .

Having been acquired for just £8 million, Robertson is considered to be one of the biggest bargains unearthed by Liverpool in recent times.

Former Reds star Enrique would agree with that assessment, with Klopp considered to have found the finest player on the planet in a position also occupied by the likes of Marcelo, Jordi Alba and David Alaba.

“I said to him after the [Champions League] game at the party, for me, he has been the best left-back in the world this year,” Enrique told Liverpool’s official website.

“Jordi Alba has been good as well but he [Robertson] has been unbelievable. He’s given a lot of assists, contributed to the team offensively and defensively as well.

“He has been, for me, one of the best players for Liverpool this year.”

Enrique is delighted to see Liverpool collecting major honours having enjoyed five productive years on Merseyside.

He has been forced to retire at just 33 years of age, with the Spaniard having recently undergone an operation to remove a brain tumour.

“It’s an amazing feeling, it’s been a very difficult year for me and my family,” Enrique added as he prepares to line up for a Liverpool Legends side against their counterparts on Saturday.

“On the 12th it’s going to be a year since my operation. So a year later, I’m here, I’m alive and I can play football. I’m really happy about that.

“To get the chance to come to Hong Kong, somewhere I have never been, and play for Liverpool again is very, very nice.”