East Bengal's Robbie Fowler: We have to adapt and accept football behind closed doors

The new East Bengal boss has set a target to achieve in his debut season in ISL...

head coach Robbie Fowler has stressed the importance of adapting to what is set to be a different in its seventh season.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the new ISL season is set to be played in Goa and the ball is set to roll on November 20. The matches will be played behind closed doors.

Robbie Fowler, during an Instagram conversation on Saturday, said, " I was a footballer who always wanted to play in front of crowds. We cannot do that at the minute. I would love nothing better than to travel to Kolkata with a successful team and experience the atmosphere and culture.

"That day will come but for now, we need to do what we need to do. it is not easy or something we want to do but we have to adapt and accept."

The new East Bengal boss also said that he has set a target for him to achieve in his debut season in Indian football.

"We have set a target. I am not going to say what it is. We are playing catchup, we are behind many weeks behind others. It might be a few weeks before we get the best from our team. We go onto that pitch with belief. Every day is a progression for us, we will get better every day.

"We need to start developing players. I want to play in the right way. For me, it is playing short passes, we won't be playing long balls. We want to have possession in the right half of the pitch and keep the opposing defence on their toes. Most importantly, we want to win games."



