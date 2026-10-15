Rising Peaks and Sanad Turn Two Young Fans' Wish Into a Winning Night at Kings League MENA Split 1

For a generation that follows football as closely through a screen as they do from the stands, there is still nothing like the experience of a live match and meeting your heroes in person.

At Kings League MENA Split 1 at Cool Arena in Riyadh last week, two young Saudi fans, Osamah Al-Humaidi (11) and Maria Al-Nazeri (8), found themselves closer to the action than they had ever been. Already supporters of Rising Peaks and its Team President, Abdulrahman Al-Shehri, the children had previously met him during a hospital visit. It was there that they expressed a wish to attend a Rising Peaks match.

When the Sanad Children’s Cancer Support Association later contacted the team to share that the children also hoped to see Abdulrahman again, he saw an opportunity to bring the two wishes together and give them the chance to watch his team play alongside someone they already looked up to.

“I thought, why not fulfil both wishes at once, meeting them and having them cheer for us live at the arena?” Abdulrahman said.

Attending a Kings League MENA match means stepping into a world that fans across the region already know through livestreams. The competition - originally created by FC Barcelona and Spain legend Gerard Piqué - combines seven-a-side football with innovative rules and interactive elements, bringing sport and digital entertainment together. In MENA, teams led by prominent personalities and content creators bring this format to the pitch, connecting the live matchday experience with the digital communities that follow them.

For Osamah and Maria, the day meant more than watching the match from the stands. They joined the livestream and took part in the show itself, including throwing the Dice Roll that determines how many players each team will have on the pitch to begin the second half. For two young fans used to following Rising Peaks through a screen, suddenly being part of the action made the visit even more memorable.

“Honestly, the atmosphere was legendary!” Osamah said.

Maria was just as thrilled.

“This is the happiest day of my life! I want to thank the Sanad Association because they always bring joy to our hearts,” Maria said.

“Experiencing the livestream, meeting the stars, and celebrating our victory today!” Maria added when asked about her favourite part of the day.

For Kings League MENA, instances such as these highlight the deeper connection the competition aims to create with its audience.

“One of the things that truly sets Kings League apart is the unique connection between our Team Presidents and their fans. Seeing the joy that Osamah and Maria experienced alongside Abdulrahman and Rising Peaks is a wonderful reminder of the positive impact sport can have on people’s lives. Moments like these capture the genuine bond between Kings League MENA clubs and their supporters and show how that connection extends far beyond the pitch,” said Wael Al-Fayez, Managing Director of Kings League MENA.

Osamah had predicted the victory before the game, making the result another highlight of the day. When Rising Peaks secured the win, Osamah and Maria were able to share in the final whistle celebrations alongside the team and the crowd.

For Abdulrahman, their presence offered a reminder of the connection that exists between a team and the people who choose to support it.

“The energy from the crowd today motivates the players on the pitch even more than it motivates me,” Abdulrahman said. “Having our supporters with us, whether behind the screens or live in the stands, makes a world of difference.”

That connection is what made the day stand out. Osamah and Maria arrived with a simple wish to watch Rising Peaks play. By the end of the match, they had been part of the livestream, taken part in the action, cheered alongside the crowd and celebrated a victory with the team they came to support.

Their reaction to the win was a scene that stayed with Abdulrahman too.

“I hope they never forget that they won today,” Abdulrahman said. “That moment in itself is extraordinary. The feeling of victory is truly powerful. Seeing them celebrate the game and witnessing their absolute joy on the pitch is a memory that I will treasure as much as they will.”

Football fandom is often built from highlights that happen at a distance: a player seen on a screen, a team followed from home, a match watched from somewhere else. For Osamah and Maria, one Kings League MENA matchday closed that distance. It was more than a match. It was a day they got to step inside the football they had been following all along.