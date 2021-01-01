Revealed: Man Utd-linked Sancho's asking price set at around £78m as Dortmund lower demands

The Bundesliga club have lowered their demands for the England winger, although Premier League interest has cooled in recent months

Dortmund have lowered their asking price for Jadon Sancho to around £78 million ($108m), with the England winger being allowed to explore his options "under certain conditions".

The 21-year-old, who has seen many of his suitors cool their interest, is considering the next step in his career and he would ideally not like a transfer saga dragged out over the whole summer, as it was last year.

Indeed, Sancho isn't generating the same level of interest as his team-mate Erling Haaland and although the German club are hoping to retain both players, a failure to qualify for the Champions League could force their hand.

What's the latest?

Dortmund have previously been adamant that Sancho would not be sold, although the club's sporting director, Michael Zorc, revealed recently that a "gentleman's agreement" was in place to allow the winger to move if certain conditions were met.

"We already had a gentleman's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD. "He's been with us for a few years. But there is no such agreement with Erling."

Indeed, Goal has learned that those conditions would allow Sancho to move for around £78m ($108m) - a sizeable drop from the £108m ($150m) that Dortmund were initially asking for.

Who could sign Sancho?

After last summer's saga involving Manchester United, many are expecting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to return with a bid for the forward in the summer.

Still, there remain concerns about the Red Devils' willingness to finance what would be a big-money transfer, with United having been hit hard by the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a similar story for Liverpool, who are reluctant to spend big on players but are expected to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Champions League finalists Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been tipped as potential suitors for Sancho and did have a strong interest in the winger, which was backed by former manager Frank Lampard.

However, the Blues were able to sign both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech last summer for less than what Sancho alone would have cost and they are now targeting a striker, with Haaland and Inter star Romelu Lukaku in their thoughts.

Similarly, Manchester City could afford Sancho but are not keen on bringing him back to the club after he left for just £8m ($11m) in 2017, with Pep Guardiola's side already blessed with numerous options in wide areas.

And so it seems that, with no obvious suitors, Sancho, should he be selected by Gareth Southgate, is likely to have to compete at the European Championship under a cloud of uncertainty, with there every possibility he'll remain at Dortmund.

