REVEALED: Coach Melis Medo explains why he left Sofapaka after only seven matches

Batoto ba Mungu have re-appointed assistant coach John Baraza to take over the role after the American coach threw in the towel

Coach Melis Medo has revealed the reason why he parted ways with Sofapaka.

The American coach joined Batoto ba Mungu from Nakumatt FC, now Mount Kenya United, but quit after overseeing seven matches on Tuesday. The tactician did not have a perfect start as he may have wished, winning just one of the seven games played, drawing four and losing the other two.

Club's President Elly Kalekwa told Goal that the coach had opted out after failing to hit the target he had set. "Yes, Melis has resigned, he is no longer our coach. We have our targets for the season and maybe after initial struggles, the coach has decided to leave. As it is, John Baraza will take over as caretaker coach until we find a coach, who will replace Medo.”

But speaking exclusively to Goal.com, Medo has revealed that he opted to quit because of sabotage from team officials. “I always like working in different ways and in a good environment but that was not the case at Sofapaka. I was actually fighting ghosts, they wanted me to do things their way.

“I like Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa. He is a very good man and with amazing ambitions for the club but he cannot achieve the same if he keeps those people surrounding him. He is surrounded by wrong people.”

Medo added, “The players did not like my exit, I received at least ten calls from some of the players, who did not want me to quit but I have already made the decision. I was sabotaged since day one and kept on fighting.

"A player misses training and comes during match day, and you are told to field him or even you are ordered to field players out of position. I am very relieved now that I have left the club and I wish them all the best in the entire season.”

Asked on his next move, Medo said, “I don’t know what next for now, I am just at home and relaxing but one thing is for sure, I don’t want to leave Kenya. This is my home and we will see what comes up next and if any good chance arises, I will sit down with the team and talk.”

Batoto ba Mungu have already appointed veteran John Baraza to handle the side on acting capacity.