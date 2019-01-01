Reus vows to 'try everything' to get Havertz to sign for Dortmund

BVB have done some shrewd business over the summer and their captain is hopeful that there is more to come

Marco Reus has revealed that he will 'try everything' to convince starlet Kai Havertz to join , with the 20-year-old having unsurprisingly been linked with a move to following a stellar run of form.

Havertz properly announced himself as a true talent last season, netting 17 goals and 4 assists in the , while also scoring three times and bagging three assists in the . As such, given his tender years, interest in the lofty attacking midfielder is naturally high.

And Reus, who will once again captain Dortmund as they look to unseat Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions, has admitted that he will do his part to convince the youngster to join him at Signal Iduna Park – just as he did with Julian Brandt.

“I will try everything to guide him to Dortmund,” Reus told Sport1. “I don't know how much further the transfer fees will increase and if they do it might be too much for Dortmund.

“But I will try my best just as I did it with Julian Brandt. And now with Julian, I have an ally who knows him very well. So let's see what happens.”

Brandt mentioned a few days ago that Reus had approached him while on international duty and said that he 'absolutely wanted' the former Leverkusen man at Dortmund.

“It triggers something in you when a player like Marco, who has done so well, says that,” Brandt said.

Now, Reus will be hoping to have a similar effect on Havertz, who the international believes is a 'sensational player'.

Article continues below

“The boy has enormous potential. You can see that easily. He must stay grounded, but the way I know him, he will do that. It will be interesting to see how he copes with a phase where things do not go so well for him and how he deals with that."

“If he stays balanced and has people around him that keep him stable, nothing speaks against him becoming one of the greatest soon. But of course, as with every other player, there are things he can still learn. Experience is a factor, too.

“He is a sensational player, who you want to have in your team, of course.”