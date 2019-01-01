Afcon: Another blow for Ghana as injury reportedly rules Alfred Duncan out

The 26-year-old will play no part of the Black Stars' bid for a fifth continental title due to fitness issues

midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan will be unavailable for selection for 's squad, according to local media reports.

The midfielder is reportedly set to undergo surgery on a problematic ankle during the off-season in a bid to make a timely recovery before the commencement of the 2019-20 Italian season.

The news is a massive blow to Ghana, whose squad have already been disrupted by injuries and controversies.

defender Daniel Amartey is confirmed out of the tournament due to injury, same as midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp.

centre-back Nicholas Opoku is also unlikely to make the travelling party as he is currently still out injured.

Article continues below

USA-based Harrison Afful is just about resuming training, having been out of action since suffering a jaw fracture while in action for club side .

On Monday, captain Asamoah Gyan announced a sensational retirement from international football after being asked to relinquish the armband to deputy Andre Ayew for the June 21-July 19 Cup of Nations.

Ghana, whose provisional squad is expected to be announced soon, have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the continental showpiece.

