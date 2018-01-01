Replays scrapped for FA Cup fifth round

Last-16 ties in the Football Association's flagship competition will be decided with extra-time and penalties if games finish all square

FA Cup fifth round ties will not go to replays if they finish all square in this season's competition.

The Football Association has brought forward the change to its flagship knockout competition a year earlier than planned.

With four Premier League teams – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham – qualifying for the Champions League last 16, and Arsenal and Chelsea reaching the knockout phase of the Europa League, the FA has taken the decision to help those side reduce fixture congestion.

A statement from the FA read: "The move was agreed by the Professional Game Board and has been introduced to alleviate fixture congestion, with six Premier League clubs qualifying for the knockout stages of European competitions and UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League ties and a midweek round of Premier League fixtures scheduled in latter February and March."

Games will be settled on the day, with extra-time and, if necessary, penalties they are all square after 90 minutes.

It will also be the last season fifth-round ties take place on a weekend, with games on February 16-17.

From 2019-20, last-16 fixtures will take place in midweek as part of the mid-season break agreed by the FA, Premier League and English Football League this year.