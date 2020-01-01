Short Story: Remembering VP Sathyan, a footballer who fought his battles alone

It has been 14 years since the passing of a football hero...

During an interview to a local channel, former international IM Vijayan was asked about his former teammate and Kerala football legend VP Sathyan. In the footballer's reply, he praised Sathyan and also added that he wasn't someone who expressed his emotions well. That's what Sathyan was, a man who fought his battles alone.

Many feel that Sathyan did not get the appreciation that he was due during the peak of his career. He starred for the Kerala state team. Starting with the 1983 edition and nine years later, helped Kerala's 17-year wait for the title. He played over 40 recognized international matches for , captained the national team during his career and was All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Player of the Year in 1993. Under his leadership, India won the gold medal at the SAF games in 1995.

Amidst all his achievements and valuable contributions, he chose to keep the sorrows of his personal life to himself. It is believed that even his closest friends knew very little of what went through Sathyan's mind.

After an arguably underrated professional playing career which was shortened by an aggravated injury condition, Sathyan turned to coaching. He coached the Indian Bank team in 2001 and a year later, was an assistant to Stephen Constantine for the national team.

The loss of playing years crushed the man. He had suicidal tendencies, carried suicide notes with him. And at the age of 41, he committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Pallavaram railway station in Chennai and his body was found with four separate suicide notes.

He would've turned 55 today. In his memory, let's remember the best days from the life of the legendary Kerala footballer - a man who fought his battles alone.