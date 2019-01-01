Rejuvenated Stones ready to fight for starting spot with Manchester City

After losing his place at the club last season, the defender is determined to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans this term

John Stones says he is ready to fight for his place at after falling out of favour last term.

Stones started 20 Premier League matches as Pep Guardiola's side retained the title.

But in the closing weeks of a triumphant campaign, Stones had to watch from the sidelines as Guardiola instead entrusted his captain Vincent Kompany, who struck a vital late winner against .

Stones then looked rusty in international action for as Gareth Southgate's side lost to in the semi-finals before beating to claim third place.

Kompany's decision to join as player-manager could open the door for Stones to return to City's back line, though, especially as the international has not been replaced.

"I took some time away in my holidays and reflected," Stones told reporters. "I've come back this season fighting for my chance to play again and put that right.

"I'm sure I will because I've got that strong mindset of putting things right and being honest when you've done something wrong.

"The last two months were frustrating, but any player not playing is frustrated. You have to respect the manager.

"I wanted to come on and try to affect any game that I could when I came on, however many minutes I got.

"It's about the team and not about John Stones or whoever else. That's why we won four trophies last season."

City have added Rodri to a squad packed with talent and Stones is looking forward to the action starting again.

"It's always non-stop. It's good to see new faces and obviously the club are wanting to move in the right direction, signing young players," he said.

"We've got quite a young squad now. We've still got players to come back from the Copa America and Riyad [Mahrez] from winning the Africa Cup of Nations. The full squad is not back yet while we're out on pre-season.

"That's something we've got to manage, with the new players coming and trying to settle and then more players coming back, trying to get to know them and how they play. It's an exciting time for us."