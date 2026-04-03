Joachim Löw, the winner of the 2014 World Cup with the German national team, responded to reports linking him with taking charge of Ghana’s national team at the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Ghana, who will play at the World Cup in a group that includes England, Croatia, and Panama, are seeking to appoint a new coach after sacking their coach Otto Addo last Tuesday.

According to the website “Ghana Soccer,” the “Black Stars” have Löw at the top of their list of candidates to take the job.

Since leaving the Germany national team after Euro 2021, Löw has chosen to step away from coaching, turning down many offers from both clubs and national teams.

However, he has expressed openness to taking on new challenges, saying recently: “Over the past two years, I received some offers, but they weren’t motivating for me. Still, I will consider options that I find interesting.”

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Nevertheless, Löw clarified that he has not received any contact from the Ghana Football Association so far.

He told “Sky Sport Germany” today, Friday: “Officially, no one from the Ghana Football Association has spoken to me.”

Before Löw’s name was mentioned, the Moroccan duo Walid Regragui and the Frenchman Hervé Renard were the leading candidates to succeed Addo, according to ESPN.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to decide on the identity of the new coach “within a week or two,” according to what the federation president said two days ago.