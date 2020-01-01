Refiloe Jane: Banyana star scores first goal of the season for AC Milan

The South African midfielder bagged her maiden goal this term for the Rossonere with the opening goal in Empoli

Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane has scored her first goal of the season for as they defeated 3-0 in Saturday's women's encounter at Centro Sportivo Monteboro.

The 28-year-old made a return to the Rossonere side last week against after recovering from an injury she picked up during her side's training before the San Marino game on August 29.

In a 1-0 loss to the champions, Jane featured for 89 minutes on her second appearance of the season before she was replaced by Francesca Vitale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Having been handed her third start of the season, Jane rewarded the confidence given to her by coach Maurizio Ganz as she fired the hosts in front off Valentina Giacinti's pass in the 23rd minute.

After a narrow first-half lead, the visitors maintained their search for more but could not find a breakthrough until Natasha Dowie's fine pass helped Giacinti double Milan's lead in the 80th minute.

On the brink of regulation time, Linda Tucceri Cimini got on the scoresheet after she struck from a free-kick to complete the rout for the visitors.

Jane lasted the duration of the match and it was her first goal of the season for AC Milan and her third since she arrived in June 2019.

The result takes Milan to the top of the log with 12 points from five matches and they sit ahead of Juventus on superior goal difference despite the league champions having a game in hand.

They will aim to continue their impressive start to the season when they host rivals Milan at the San Siro Stadium on October 18.