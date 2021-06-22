'Really complicated' - Southgate admits Mount & Chilwell unlikely to start in Euro 2020 last 16

The Chelsea pair entered quarantine after they came into close contact with Billy Gilmour after England's match against Scotland

Gareth Southgate has admitted that it will be "very complicated" for Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to start England's last-16 match after they were forced into self-isolation.

The Chelsea pair went into quarantine after coming into close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Mount and Chilwell both missed England's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday, which clinched first place in Group D for the Three Lions.

What was said?

"We think the quarantine ends midnight of match day," England manager Southgate said on BBC Radio 5 Live after England's win over the Czechs.

"What we don't know is how much training they can do and what might be possible. They can obviously train individually and we think there might be a period where they can train in groups distanced, but I'm not sure they can join in the whole group.

"So the reality is it's really complicated for them to start in the game next week."

Questions raised over decision

Mount and Chilwell spoke with club team-mate Gilmour on the pitch after England's draw with Scotland, and Chelsea technical and performances advisor Petr Cech hit out at the logic behind the two players being forced to isolate when Scotland's players did not do so.

On Instagram, Cech asked: "Please could someone help me understand how it is possible Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell - both with negative tests - have to isolate after they got in contact with Billy Gilmour while the entire Scottish team, who shared the dressing room, hotel, coach and plane while travelling, [dining] room and meeting room, is allowed to play the game without any problem because they returned with the required negative tests?

Who will England face in the last 16?

As Group D winners, England will face the second-place finisher in Group F at Wembley on June 29.

That means England's opponents will be either Germany, France, Portugal or Hungary.

