Real Madrid's whole season on the line in El Clasico showdown after week from hell

The last face Real Madrid fans will want to see following the defeat to Man City midweek is that of Lionel Messi, who can effectively end their season

There is one outstanding question concerning ahead of the Clasico on Sunday: Are they psychologically broken?

It looked that way during the final stages of their midweek Champions League capitulation against Manchester City , throwing away the lead and seeing skipper Sergio Ramos sent off for a cynical foul.

Memories flooded back of last season’s disastrous elimination by , which followed excruciating cup and league Clasico defeats by . That week from hell destroyed Madrid’s season and if Barcelona win this time they will move five points clear at the top of , with only a third of the campaign remaining. Effectively six points, because of the head-to-head rule. It is not an overstatement to suggest defeat, particularly a resounding one, would crush Madrid.

More teams

They were left with nothing to play for in the final three months of last season, repeating the trick would be a deep humiliation.

“Psicosis blanca,” ran a Marca headline. 'White psychosis', about this kind of seismic week. And that was before they lost to .

“The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu lost its fear factor some time ago,” wrote columnist Raul Varela in the Spanish newspaper. “Whoever visits takes photos, takes points and takes knock-out ties. Their signs of identity have disappeared and, if you add a surprising lack of personality and character to that, there's not much else left.”

After Pep Guardiola’s visit the last face Real Madrid will have wanted to see is that of Lionel Messi. The Argentine ended a minor goalscoring drought by smashing in four against last weekend as Barcelona moved top of the table.

Ramos admitted Madrid players feel extra pressure playing at home and it will be especially so given their recent results - drawing with and losing at before the midweek meltdown. “Sometimes the unease goes against us, but we’re in debt to the fans,” Ramos told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s an added pressure that you carry by being a Real Madrid player.”

There may be no club on the continent which carries more pressure when it comes to the head coach position, although the cool-as-ice Zinedine Zidane bears it well. Yet even he will be sweating come Sunday, and not just because it’s been unseasonably warm in the Spanish capital.

Even Zidane, with his legendary status as a player and remarkable three titles in a row as a coach, could see his position come under threat.

The Frenchman has come in for criticism on the back of the City defeat, with his team not threatening in the first half and only enjoying a period of about 15 minutes in which they looked anything like their best. Some wondered why he dropped Toni Kroos and stuck with the 4-3-3 formation which has seen the defence lose its impenetrable aura.

Madrid were eliminated by from the earlier in February, 4-1 down before pulling two goals back late on and it was a warning sign of the rocky form ahead.

While it has become easy to breach Madrid’s rearguard, their attack is still floundering. Karim Benzema has two goals in 13 games, while the man supposed to be his closest associate and partner in crime will miss months with a new microfracture.

Eden Hazard, on whom Madrid lavished €100 million last summer, has barely featured, arriving unfit, getting injured on the eve of the season then picking up a three-month ankle fracture before this latest blow.

To make matters worse, City coach Guardiola liberally dispensed information on how his plotted Madrid’s downfall. “We decided to play without a proper striker because of the way Madrid defend,” said Guardiola. “They defend a special way. They are so aggressive, man-to-man at the goal-kicks, so high and when this happens you have to make the pitch wide.”

He spoke of playing diagonals to stretch Madrid, not allowing Ramos, Raphael Varane and Casemiro to show their strengths by feeding forwards in the middle. Barcelona can replicate that with Messi and Antoine Griezmann, even though Ansu Fati’s speed might be more useful in wider areas.

What’s more, Barcelona coach Quique Setien visited Guardiola at City’s hotel after the game and shared a glass of wine with the former Barcelona coach, according to Diario Sport - and perhaps picked up a few more detailed tactical secrets.

Article continues below

Zidane doesn't care; the coach is always said to be focused on his own side and not as meticulously concerned as some of his colleagues with opponents. “I see Sunday’s game as an opportunity for us to turn our fortunes around,” he said hopefully. “It’s a bad moment for us, I agree, but on Sunday we have a great chance to change that.”

The coach is visualising a revindication, regaining pole position in the league, building morale for the second leg against Manchester City. And yet it could easily end up in whistles, white handkerchiefs and chants for Florentino Perez to resign.

Both are plausible scenarios. That’s why, even when both sides are far from their best, hundreds of millions the world over will still tune in to watch the Clasico. Madrid's whole season is on the line.