Real Madrid's Ubogagu makes scoring return from injury

The Nigerian-born forward found the back of the net for her club on Wednesday after being on the sidelines for almost three months

Chioma Ubogagu was on target on Wednesday as Real Madrid returned to winning ways following a 2-0 victory at home over Logrono in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola.

The encounter marked the Nigerian-born striker's return from injury, having been in the treatment room since December with injury.

Before being ruled out for almost three months, she bagged her first goal of the season in Real's 8-1 win at Espanyol on December 13.

Having failed to see wins at Sevilla and Real Sociedad, Real aimed to revive their Champions League dreams, although they only found their opener through Marta Cardona three minutes from the half-time break.

Ubogagu, who was a 78th minute replacement for Cardona, guaranteed the hosts' victory three minutes from full-time following a set-up by Swedish substitute Kosovare Asllani.

The win took Real Madrid to third on the log with 41 points from 20 games, while Logrono occupy the 17th position with 14 points.

Wednesday's game was Ubogagu's ninth league appearance of the season, netting twice in the process, having missed the last seven-match for her side.

The 28-year-old had starred for the USA at youth level before playing for England at senior level thrice, albeit in friendlies, and is still eligible to represent Nigeria due to the new Fifa eligibility rules.

On the other hand, Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho was in action for the duration, while Cote d'Ivoire's Rebecca Elloh lasted the opening 57th minute before being replaced by Ghana's Grace Asantewaa.

Ivorian Ida Guehai also saw the final 33 minutes as Kenyan's Cynthia Musongo featured in the last 13 minutes while South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi was an unused substitute for Logrono.