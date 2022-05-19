Real Madrid welcome big investment deal as Mbappe talks draw to a close

Real Madrid have announced a deal with investment firm Sixth Street and sports experience outfit Legends worth €360 million (£305m/$381m), the club announced Thursday, as the final touches are reportedly put on Kylian Mbappe's move to Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blancos are preparing for both the expected arrival of the France international from Paris Saint-Germain, and a Champions League final date with Liverpool later this month.

But off the pitch, the club has confirmed a sizeable outside investment in a two-decade-long partnership that will see them boost their coffers across the board.

What have Madrid said about the deal?

"The Board of Directors [have] ratified an agreement with Sixth Street, an investment firm, and Legends, a premium experiences company for sports and live venue organizations, with the objective of elevating the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as a unique venue and a worldwide benchmark for leisure and entertainment," read an official club statement.

"As part of the long-term partnership, Real Madrid will receive approximately €360m (£305m/$381m) to be invested across any of the Club’s activities. Through this alliance, Sixth Street acquires the right to participate in the operation of certain new businesses of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium for twenty years

"The transformation of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be a turning point in the history of Real Madrid. This alliance with Sixth Street and Legends, world leaders in their respective disciplines, will be fundamental in providing unique experiences in a stadium where multiple events can be hosted throughout the year."

Are Madrid ready to announce Mbappe?

While fresh investment will please Madrid fans, it is the impending expectation of an announcement for Mbappe's arrival that they are waiting for.

The World Cup winner reportedly agreed terms earlier this week, and previously said he would confirm his future before linking up with France for the summer.

Bar a last-gasp push from PSG, it seems almost set in stone now that the forward is headed for Santiago Bernabeu and La Liga.

