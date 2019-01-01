Real Madrid vs Real Betis: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A difficult campaign for Los Blancos ends on Sunday with planning for next year already well under way.

bring a below-par season to a close against at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Los Blancos have had little to play for for several weeks with romping to the title and that 4-1 humbling by Ajax in March ending hopes of a fourth successive title.

As a result the returning Zinedine Zidane, Real’s third coach of the season, has already begun experimenting with his squad ahead of next campaign with a significant clear out expected this summer.

Real Betis also have little to play for having failed to improve on their sixth place finish last season, with Quique Setien’s side realistically unable to finish any higher than 10th.

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Luca, Moha, Courtois Defenders Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Odriozoloa, Reguilon, Nacho, Carvajal Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente, Diaz Forwards Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Vinicius Jr

Keylor Navas picks up a rare start in goal for the hosts today, in what could be his last game, while they also field a handful of fringe players with the season almost over.

Gareth Bale however is forced to make do with starting from the bench.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Valverde, Llorente, Modric; Diaz, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Position Real Betis squad Goalkeepers Robles, P. Lopez Defenders Feddal, Bartra, Sidnei, Barragan, Firpo, Mandi, Emerson, Alonso, E. Gonzalez Midfielders Guerrero, J. Garcia, Canales, W. Carvalho, Joaquin, Guardado, Lo Celso, Lainez, Tellado, Irizo, Kaptoum, Altamirano, Akouokou, Garijo Forwards Leon, Jese, Tello, Moron, R. Gonzalez, Loren

Real Betis will be without Sergio Canales and Antonio Barragan through injury while Joaquin is suspended.

Potential Real Betis starting XI: Lopez; Francis, Mandi, Feddal, Bartra; Firpo, Carvalho, Guardado, Kaptoum, Lo Celso; Loren.

Match Preview

There’s no disguising the fact it has been a disappointing season for Real Madrid, with just a World Club Championship to show for their efforts and a second successive third-place finish in already guaranteed.

The side never seemed to recover from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and it seems a major overhaul of the squad will take place at the end of the season, with Chelsea's Eden Hazard high on their wishlist.

Their campaign was effectively ended in the space of seven days at the end of February, with defeat by Barcelona in the followed up by defeat to the same opposition in La Liga and that now infamous 4-1 thrashing by in the Champions League.

Coach Santiago Solari was sacked a few days later, with Zidane brought back for a second spell in charge to begin the rebuilding job.

Zidane has used his early weeks in charge to survey his squad and that has, perhaps unsurprisingly, resulted in some inconsistent performances, particularly away from home.

The Frenchman has lost three and drawn two of his five games in charge on the road. It is a different story at the Santiago Bernabeu though, with Zidane victorious in five home games so far.

The future of a number of their star players remains the subject of intense speculation, particulary Gareth Bale. The Welshman hasn’t featured in either of Zidane’s last two matchday squads amid reports the club will look to get the former man of the wage bill in the summer.

Bale remains keen to fight for his place in the Spanish capital, though he will likely want the chance to say his goodbyes on Sunday in case he does indeed move on.

A bright light amongst the gloom for Real this season has been Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has scored 30 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions, and will take on Betis hoping to score the two goals required to match highest ever tally of 32 set in 2012.