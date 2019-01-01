Real Madrid forward Benzema foregoes finger surgery in order to face Sevilla

The French striker has decided against an operation with his side in the midst of an injury crisis

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has opted against surgery and will play through the pain of a broken finger, Goal understands.

Benzema was forced off at half-time of Sunday's win at Real Betis with the injury.

With Mariano Diaz injured Santiago Solari was forced to call upon Castilla striker Cristo Gonzalez, who played the second half at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

It was the first career La Liga appearance for the 21-year-old forward.

Benzema has been ruled out of Wednesday's Copa del Rey match against Leganes, but is aiming to be ready for Saturday's crucial clash against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Andalusian outfit currently sit third in the La Liga table, level on points with fourth-place Madrid but ahead due to goal differential.

Rather than undergo an operation, Benzema is aiming to play through the pain as long as he is able to have his finger properly immobilised.

Despite Madrid's current lack of depth at the striker position, Solari refused to entertain the idea of signing another forward at his press conference on Tuesday.

"The specialist we have is Karim Benzema and he is injured," the Madrid boss insisted.

Benzema has featured 19 times in league play this season, scoring seven goals while adding two assists.

The Frenchman has also scored three Champions League goals as well as one further goal in the Copa del Rey.