Are Real Madrid's doors still open to Mbappe? Ancelotti responds to fresh transfer links with PSG superstar

Carlo Ancelotti has batted away fresh claims that Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid, insisting he is focused on his own in-form strike force.

Almost joined Los Blancos

Chose to extend contract at PSG instead

Ancelotti focusing on current forwards

WHAT HAPPENED? For much of the 2021-22 season it looked as though the Frenchman would make the move to Santiago Bernabeu. However, he opted to stay in Paris at the eleventh hour, signing a two-year contract with the option of another year.

WHAT HE SAID: That new deal is reportedly shorter than first thought, and Ancelotti has been asked whether Madrid's doors are still open to the World Cup winner. He replied at a press conference: "I give up! I give up with that question! To be honest, we're excited about the forwards we have, above all the youngsters.

"Karim [Benzema] excites us a lot, but when a young player comes in, it's even more exciting. What Vinicius [Junior] and Rodrygo are doing is very exciting. We aren't thinking about anyone else right now, there's no doubt. We're focused and so are the players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has himself indicated that a potential switch to the Spanish capital remains in the back of his mind, as he recently told the New York Times: “You never know what is going to happen. I've never been there but it seems like it's my house or something.”

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE: The 23-year-old's long-term future at PSG remains somewhat up in the air, however, he is due to line up for the French champions against Maccabi Haifa in their next Champions League group stage outing on Wednesday night.