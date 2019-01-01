Real Madrid don't expect Pogba pursuit to truly begin until the end of the summer transfer window

The Spanish club's pursuit of the Frenchman is complicated, and it could take a while

's pursuit of Paul Pogba remains one of the top stories of the summer, and it is one that the club expects to go right down to the final days of the transfer window.

The French star has been linked with the Spanish side in recent weeks after stating that he could seek a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

Agent Mino Raiola only furthered those rumours by adding that he is "in the process" of ensuring Pogba will leave for a new club this summer.

Real Madrid are seen as one of the likely landing spots, although has also been said to be in the mix.

However, Madrid's pursuit of Pogba is a complicated one that will likely be unresolved until August.

The club is certain that Manchester United are in no rush to begin negotiations and will likely wait until the waning moments of the transfer window to begin any sort of talks.

Real Madrid believe the situation will look much like that of David de Gea's back in 2015, a summer where the club was fully in pursuit of the Spanish goalkeeper.

In that scenario, Manchester United did not begin negotiations until 1pm on the final day of the transfer window, and negotiations ended up failing as the two sides famously did not complete all parts of the deal in time.

The difference this time around is that there is a strained relationship between Pogba and Man Utd fans, with the midfielder having already stated his intentions of pursuing something new.

Another variable is the difference in transfer windows, as the market closes in on August 8 while 's window closes nearly a month later.

The Spanish side expect the situation to drag on right until the close of the window, with a Los Blancos source adding: "Summer is quite long."

Real Madrid are prepared for that fact, as they themselves have business to do before making any sort of big-money move for the Frenchman.

Having already bought the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao as part of a summer spending-spree, Madrid would have to offload players like Gareth Bale, Isco and James Rodriguez in order to raise the money necessary to facilitate a move for Pogba.

The Frenchman is currently in with the rest of his Manchester United team-mates as the club prepare for a pre-season clash with Perth Glory.