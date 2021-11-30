Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a final decision on January signings while refusing to rule out sales amid exit talk surrounding Eden Hazard and Isco.

Ancelotti's second stint in charge of Real has got off to a great start, with his side sitting top of La Liga after 14 games and safely through to the Champions League knockout stages.

It has been suggested that the Blancos will look to bolster their silverware chances even further by dipping into the winter market, but the Italian has now played down that possibility.

What's been said?

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe remains a reported target for Madrid, and GOAL has confirmed that Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has also emerged on their radar.

However, Ancelotti has revealed that outgoings are far more likely at Santiago Bernabeu in the new year, as he told a press conference: "I don't like January signings much. If we have players who aren't happy, it's something we can think about but we are not going to sign anyone.

"We have enough to compete until the end of the season."

Hazard and Isco are two players that continue to be linked with moves away from Madrid, with the former still struggling to maintain full fitness and the latter now a fourth-choice central midfielder.

Addressing Hazard specifically, Ancelotti confirmed the Belgian will be in line for a return to action against Athletic Club on Wednesday, but has also challenged him to work harder on his physical conditioning.

"He must improve his fitness because he's had problems of different kinds," he added.

Ancelotti on the final Ballon d'Or result

Ancelotti also revealed how Karim Benzema reacted to finishing fourth in the final vote for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi ultimately picked up his record-extending seventh gong, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea playmaker Jorginho completing the top three.

"It's an important award but it's still individual," said Ancelotti. "Karim Benzema isn't crying about not winning it. We have to respect the decision. Messi won and he's still a great player.

"For the players, individual awards are important and they give motivation - but if they don't win them, it doesn't matter.

"Benzema has had a great season and finished fourth and now he will have extra motivation to finish first next year."

