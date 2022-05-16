Real Madrid, Barcelona & Man City-linked Endrick set to sign first professional contract at Palmeiras with €60m buyout clause
Palmeiras are set to tie Endrick to a first professional contract, GOAL understands.
The Brazilian side will have to wait until the striker turns 16 on July 21 before they can come to an agreement.
The contract is expected to be signed the day after the teenager's birthday.
What do we know about Endrick's contract?
Endrick will sign a contract with Palmeiras that runs until 2025.
The duration of the deal is due to FIFA rules, which dictate that the first professional contract signed at that age can only be a maximum of three years.
Brazilian legislation actually allows for a longer period of up to five years, but Palmeiras have settled for the shorter period to play it safe.
Endrick tracked by Europe's top teams
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are all among the teams said to be eyeing NXGN star Endrick.
He stood out due to his performances in the Copinha youth tournament and was voted the best player in the competition by scoring six goals in seven matches.
The tournament earned him recognition across Brazil and caught the attention of several top teams around the world.