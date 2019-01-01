'Real Madrid are lacking everything' - Casemiro frustrated after draw with Villareal

A second successive draw sees Los Blancos looking up at local rivals Atletico and their midfielder says they must improve all over the pitch

’s international midfielder Casemiro has said his team are "lacking everything’" after they scraped a 2-2 draw against winless Villareal in La Liga on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos were twice behind in the game and needed to be saved by a brace by previously unwanted Gareth Bale to gain a point against the Yellow Submarine. Bale was sent off for two bookable offences in two injury time minutes after his heroics.

The stalemate leaves Real with just one win from their first three Primera Division matches this season after last week’s draw with Vallodolid followed up a 3-1 win over in their opening game.

They are four points behind city rivals who have started the season with three consecutive victories.

Combative midfielder Casemiro, who himself missed a golden chance in the first half said his team needed to get better in every area of the pitch.

“We are lacking everything,” he told the press after the game “We have to score goals and be better defensively. This is a team. If we defend, we all defend. If we attack, we all attack.”

Their early season jitters have seen Casemiro and his Real team-mates come in for some criticism.

The 27-year-old understands why the knives are out, but says even more pressure comes from the responsibility of wearing the iconic white strip.

"Real Madrid ore obliged to win always,” he added, “this jersey makes it an obligation.

“This is a complicated place to play. We had control for 65 minutes but they got into it and scored.

“This is the way forward, a draw and keeping adding points. The international break is here and we can change our mindset. You have to keep working."

"We had control. We had opportunities. I think that we played well but with this jersey, you always have to win.

"It's normal [to be crticisised] but people have to see the work we do. You have to keep working to get as far as we can in ."

Madrid don’t play in the league again until September 14 against , before their campaign gets underway away at four days later.