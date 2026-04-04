Ready to help... El-Shawali offers advice to the Pharaohs’ star ahead of the World Cup

Tunisian sports commentator Essam El-Shawali, a former player for the Egyptian national team, has warned of the pace of Belgian star Jérémy Doku of Manchester City.

Doku stole the show during Manchester City’s 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch was shown a yellow card after a heavy challenge to stop Doku’s run in the 24th minute.

El-Shawali commented: “Duku possesses tremendous strength and speed; Egyptian player Mohamed Hani needs to take urgent action before the World Cup.”

Egypt are in the same group at the 2026 World Cup as Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.

Al-Shawali added, “Mohamed Hani must join the training camp early and find a way to contain Doku.”

Al-Shawali continued jokingly, “Coach Hossam Hassan needs to cover the right flank, and I’m ready to help out with that.”

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