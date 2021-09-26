Raul Jimenez nets first Wolves goal since return from fractured skull

Raul Jimenez scored his first goal for Wolves since coming back from injury.

The Mexico international suffered a fractured skull last November and was kept out of action until his return at the start of this season.

336 - Raúl Jiménez has scored his first Premier League goal in 336 days, since netting against Newcastle in October 2020 - this was his 15th attempt in the competition this season. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/KlcnKT8bhp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2021

The 30-year-old slotted in the opening goal of the game against Southampton after 61 minutes, 11 months since his last goal which came against Newcastle.

What was Raul JImenez's goal like?

The Wolves star ran on to a long pass from goalkeeper Jose Sa, beating Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in a physical tussle to get the ball.

He then cut in to evade the tackle of Mohammed Salisu and dragged the ball back, sending Bednarek sliding past him, before sending it beyond the onrushing Alex McCarthy.

The goal is his 35th in the Premier League for Wolves.

How has he performed this season?

The former Benfica star has been played the full 90 minutes in all of his side's Premier League matches this term.

Despite his inability to find the net in their first five games, Wolves coach Bruno Lage tipped him to get up and running ahead of Sunday's encounter.

He told reporters on Friday: "Every day he's working hard in the training to try and score goals. He knows he has that pressure on his shoulders, but for now the analysis I did with him, the way he's creating chances, he needs to continue to work.

"He knows he needs to score goals, our fans are waiting for him to score goals, he scored goals in pre-season, and they are coming.

"We scored two in the last game and the pressure is not just on him, the pressure is for all the players in the team to play the way we are playing."