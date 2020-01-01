Detailed ratings of State FAs revealed: West Bengal and Maharashtra excel, 3 FAs score 0

The AIFF introduced the performance assessment and gradation policy from the 2019-20 season...

Back in June 2020, the All Football Federation (AIFF) released the 'Performance Assessment for States' with West Bengal topping the charts with Maharashtra and Kerala also impressing among the states that have FIFA-backed development project.

The AIFF (All Football Federation) has ranked the various state associations on their performance in the previous footballing calendar based on five operational verticals. They are coaches education, grassroots development, referees development, academy accreditation and state leagues & competitions (for clubs only).

The parameter score for each vertical is determined by multiplying its weight with the number of activities or events facilitated by the state.

Parameter Weights - 1.0

a) Endorsements - 0.1

b) Course Organisation (AIFF D, E and Ref) - 0.2

c) Competition Organization (Youth) - 0.3

d) Competition Organization (Senior) - 0.4

State Score Calculation Parameter Score = Parameter Weight x Activity number

State Score = Sum of Parameter Scores

For example, if a state has made five endorsements then its endorsement score will be 0.1 * 5 = 0.5

Total state score will be calculated by summing up (a)+(b)+(c)+(d)

Making the most of a FIFA-backed project, the AIFF had appointed a State Development Officer (SDO) in 11 states which included the hotbeds of football like West Bengal, Goa and Kerala. The SDOs have been working closely with various state associations in organising various developmental programmes like age-group leagues, women's leagues, baby leagues, coach education workshops at the grassroots level.

Initially, Delhi was part of the 11 states selected for the FIFA project but were then replaced by Karnataka.

Coaches Education

States & UTs AIFF D-Certificate Courses Scores Kerala 12 2.4 Maharashtra 11 2.2 Tamil Nadu 10 2 Meghalaya 8 1.6 Karnataka 7 1.4 West Bengal 6 1.2 Punjab 6 1.2 Goa 2 0.4 Odisha 1 0.2 Mizoram 1 0.2 Jammu & Kashmir 0 0

States & UTs AIFF E-Courses Scores Meghalaya 12 2.4 West Bengal 5 1 Maharashtra 4 0.8 Kerala 2 0.4 Karnataka 2 0.4 Punjab 2 0.4 Jammu & Kashmir 1 0.2 Mizoram 1 0.2 Goa 1 0.2 Tamil Nadu 0 0 Odisha 0 0

Grassroots

States Golden Baby League Endorsements Scores West Bengal 29 2.9 Tamil Nadu 24 2.4 Jammu & Kashmir 16 1.6 Karnataka 11 1.1 Maharashtra 7 0.7 Kerala 6 0.6 Meghalaya 5 0.5 Mizoram 3 0.3 Odisha 2 0.2 Punjab 0.2 0.2 Goa 2 0.2

Referees Development

States Referees Development Courses & Programs Scores Kerala 5 1 West Bengal 2 0.4 Maharashtra 2 0.4 Goa 2 0.4 Punjab 1 0.2 Mizoram 1 0.2 Meghalaya 1 0.2 Karnataka 1 0.2 Jammu & Kashmir 1 0.2 Tamil Nadu 0 0 Odisha 0 0

Academy Accreditation

States Academy Accreditation Endorsements Scores Karnataka 19 1.9 Maharashtra 18 1.8 West Bengal 14 1.4 Tamil Nadu 12 1.2 Kerala 11 1.1 Goa 6 0.6 Jammu & Kashmir 5 0.5 Punjab 5 0.5 Meghalaya 2 0.2 Odisha 2 0.2 Mizoram 1 0.1

State Leagues (Senior to U-13)

States Senior (Women's) Senior (Men's) Boys (13-18 years) Girls (13-18 years) Total Score CMS for state leagues West Bengal 1 1 4 1 7 2.3 No Mizoram 1 1 1 7 2.3 Yes Goa 1 1 3 1 6 2 Yes Kerala 0 1 4 1 6 1.9 Yes Punjab 1 1 2 1 5 1.7 Yes Maharashtra 1 1 2 1 5 1.7 Yes Karnataka 1 1 2 1 5 1.7 Yes Meghalaya 0 1 3 0 4 1.3 No Tamil Nadu 1 0 2 0 3 1 Yes Odisha 1 1 0 0 2 0.8 No Jammu and Kashmir 0 1 0 0 1 0.4 No

Performance Score Ranking 2019/20 of FDP (FIFA Developmental Project) States

Rank States Scores 1 West Bengal 9.2 2 Maharashtra 7.6 3 Kerala 7.4 4 Karnataka 6.7 5 Tamil Nadu 6.6 6 Meghalaya 6.2 7 Punjab 4.2 8 Goa 3.8 9 Mizoram 3.3 10 Jammu & Kashmir 2.9 11 Odisha 1.4

The AIFF also evaluated 12 states who were outside the ambit of the FIFA project on the same five operational verticals. Their rankings are as follows:

Coaches Education

States & UTs AIFF D-Certificate Courses Score Himachal Pradesh 9 1.8 Delhi 4 0.8 Manipur 3 0.6 Madhya Pradesh 3 0.6 Gujarat 3 0.6 Jharkhand 1 0.2 Assam 1 0.2 Uttar Pradesh 1 0.2 Chandigarh 1 0.2 Chattisgarh 1 0.2 Sikkim 1 0.2 Haryana 1 0.2

States AIFF E-Certificate Scores Chhattisgarh 8 1.6 Delhi 3 0.6 Manipur 2 0.4 Arunachal Pradesh 2 0.4 Gujarat 2 0.4 Andhra Pradesh 1 0.2

Grassroots

States Golden Baby League Endorsements Scores Gujarat 7 0.7 Manipur 5 0.5 Assam 5 0.5 Rajashthan 3 0.3 Chhattisgarh 2 0.2 Telengana 2 0.2 Uttar Pradesh 2 0.2 Jharkhand 1 0.1 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0.1 Delhi 1 0.1

Referees Development

States Referees Development Courses & Programs Score Delhi 2 0.4 Assam 1 0.2 Gujarat 1 0.2 Telengana 1 0.2 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0.2 Sikkim 1 0.2 Chandigarh 1 0.2 Andhra Pradesh 1 0.2 Bihar 1 02 Rajashthan 1 0.2 Haryana 1 0.2 Puducherry 1 0.2 Tripura 1 0.2 Chhatisgarh 1 0.2

Academy Accreditation

States Academy Accreditation Endorsements Score Gujarat 8 0.8 Delhi 7 0.7 Jharkhand 7 0.7 Manipur 4 0.4 Assam 4 0.4 Rajashthan 3 0.3 Madhya Pradesh 3 0.3 Telengana 3 0.3 Chhattisgarh 1 0.1 Haryana 1 0.1 Lakshadweep 1 0.1 Uttarakhand 1 0.1

State Competitions

States & Uts Senior Women's Senior Men's Boys (13-18 years) Girls (13-18 years) Total Score Manipur 1 1 3 3 8 2.6 Sikkim 0 1 2 1 4 1.3 Delhi 1 1 0 1 3 1.1 Telengana 1 1 0 1 3 1.1 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 1 0 3 1.1 Tripura 1 1 0 0 2 0.8 Assam 1 1 0 0 3 0.8 Uttarakhand 1 1 0 0 2 0.8 Uttar Pradesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.8 Himachal Pradesh 0 1 0 0 2 0.4 Chandigarh 1 0 0 0 1 0.4 Lakshadweep 0 1 0 0 1 0.4 Madhya Pradesh 0 1 0 0 0 0.4 Rajashthan 0 1 0 0 1 0.4 Bihar 0 1 0 0 1 0.4 Gujarat 0 1 0 0 1 0.4 Daman & Diu 0 0 1 0 1 0.3 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andaman & Nicobar 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chhattisgarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jharkhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haryana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Performance Scores Ranking

Rank States Scores Rank States Scores 1 Manipur 4.5 11 Tripura 1 2 Delhi 3.7 11 Uttar Pradesh 1 3 Gujarat 3.1 12 Uttarakhand 0.9 4 Chhattisgarh 2.3 12 Chandigarh 0.9 5 Himachal Pradesh 2.2 13 Bihar 0.6 6 Assam 2.1 14 Lakshadweep 0.5 7 Arunachal Pradesh 1.8 15 Andhra Pradesh 0.4 8 Sikkim 1.7 16 Daman & Diu 0.3 9 Madhya Pradesh 1.3 17 Puducherry 0.2 10 Rajashthan 1.2 18 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 11 Jharkhand 1 18 Andaman & Nicobar 0 18 Nagaland 0

Overall Performance Score Ranking 2019/20