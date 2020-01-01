Rashford matches Rooney and Beckham as England continue dominant run

The Red Devils striker joined some esteemed company after scoring from the penalty spot at Wembley

Marcus Rashford reached a milestone shared by Bobby Charlton, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney when he netted ’s equaliser in their Nations League win against Belgium on Sunday.

Rashford beat Simon Mignolet from the penalty spot shortly before half-time at Wembley to cancel out Romelu Lukaku’s spot-kick opener at the other end.

It meant the 22-year-old has now scored in his last four competitive appearances for England, becoming just the fourth player to do so after World Cup winner Charlton, former captain Beckham and all-time top scorer Rooney, who did so on two occasions.

Those four goals have been spread across almost exactly 12 months, with Rashford netting the opener in England’s 6-0 qualifying win against Bulgaria on October 14, 2019.

He then scored England’s fourth goal in a 7-0 win against Montenegro the following month, as well as in a 4-0 win away at Kosovo a few days later. His goal on Sunday takes his tally to 11 in 39 appearances for the national side.

Rashford was one of nine changes to the England team from the one that eased past in a friendly on Thursday, with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Kieran Trippier keeping their places in the side.

They did not get off to the best start, with Lukaku scoring from the spot on 16 minutes after he had been brought down by Eric Dier.

Rashford, though, levelled six minutes before the break after Jordan Henderson had been dragged back by Thomas Meunier as he attempted to get on the end of a corner.

’s Mason Mount then scored what would prove to be the winner midway through the second half when his effort from just inside the penalty area took a wicked deflection off Toby Alderweireld and looped over Mignolet.

The result means Southgate's side have now won 20 of their last 21 competitive home games, scoring 67 goals in that time while conceding just 10.

The three points also puts England top of Nations League A Group 2, with a match against next up at Wembley on Wednesday.