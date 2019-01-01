'Rashford has the world at his feet' - Young sees Man Utd forward becoming best on the planet

The England international's team-mate at Old Trafford claims to have never had any doubt that he would become a global superstar

Marcus Rashford “has the world ahead of him” and is capable of becoming “one of the best”, says Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young.

The England international has always been considered to be a player of some potential.

Having burst onto the scene under Louis van Gaal, he was tipped to reach the very top.

Frustrating spells have, however, been spent on the flanks and the bench by a man who has never made any secret of his desire to operate as a central striker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has granted him a regular run in that role and has been rewarded with a series of impressive performances.

That latest came against Brighton on Saturday, with the 21-year-old netting what proved to be the match-winner in a 2-1 victory a week after he did likewise in a crunch clash with Tottenham.

He now has a personal best Premier League goal return of eight, with the confidence flowing through him clear for all to see as he delivered a clinical finish against the Seagulls.

“Marcus Rashford is an unbelievable talent," Young explained to BBC Sport after the final whistle.

“I have said it since he was in the youth team. He has the world ahead of him and can be one of the best in the world. I think he was off balance and still found the net.”

Rashford’s effort shortly before half-time on Saturday doubled United’s advantage on the day after Paul Pogba had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Pascal Gross pulled one back for Brighton, but the Red Devils dug deep at Old Trafford to get themselves over the line.

Seven successive victories have now been secured under interim boss Solskjaer, with a record-breaking six of those coming in Premier League competition.

“I think for 70 minutes we were terrific,” added Young.

“The chances we created, we just wanted that third goal. At times you have to dig deep and come through games like this and we showed that.

“It was backs to the wall when they scored but we still created chances and we are delighted with that win.

“We are delighted to get seven wins under Ole. When you are full of confidence you think you are going to win every game.”

With Arsenal having seen off London rivals Chelsea 2-0 later in the day, United’s latest success has lifted them to within three points of the Premier League’s top four and a standing required to secure a return to Champions League action for 2019-20.