Rashford explains why he confronted Man Utd fans after defeat to Atletico Madrid

Marcus Rashford admits that he was "silly" when he confronted Manchester United fans after his side were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday.

A video surfaced online of the England international moving towards a group of United fans after he was heckled by one of them outside Old Trafford following his side's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Rashford took to social media to explain his actions after suffering abuse from the Red Devils supporters.

What has been said?

He wrote in a post on Twitter: "A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media.

"Guys, for weeks I've been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me. I'm a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day it wears you down.

"No one is more critical of my performance than me. But what you see in this video lacks context.

There are 2 sides to every story. pic.twitter.com/Xl2PRyaX2c — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 16, 2022

"I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football.

"People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that's what we're supposed to do, right?

"I want to clarify two things. The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me which was: "Come over here and say it to my face" (a fact security can back me up) and secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to: 'Come over and say it to my face'.

"I did not gesture with my middle finger. I'm not entitled. This isn't ego. I'm upset. I'm disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human."

How has Rashford performed this season?

Rashford was left out of the starting XI for United's defeat to Atletico in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

He came off the bench to play the final 20 minutes of the tie but could do nothing to prevent his side going out of the competition.

The 24-year-old has made just 26 appearances in all competitions this term, having missed the first few weeks of the campaign with an injury.

He has started just 15 of those matches and scored four goals for Ralf Rangnick's side.

