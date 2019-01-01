Rashford can become one of Man Utd’s all-time greatest strikers - Saha

An ex-Red Devil has backed the England international to enter the hall of fame at Old Trafford, given his ability to "win games on his own"

Marcus Rashford "has all the qualities to become one of ’s all-time greatest strikers", according to Louis Saha.

Rashford is currently enjoying his most prolific season yet in a United shirt, with 12 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions to his name to date.

The 22-year-old has scored 12 in his last 13 outings for club and country, adding a clinical edge to his game which had been lacking in previous years.

Rashford's latest double helped United earn a crucial 2-1 victory over Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday, ahead of a derby clash against on Sunday.

The Red Devils have moved up to sixth in the Premier League table and to within eight points of fourth-placed , with their latest win being seen as a potential springboard towards a return.

Saha has been impressed by Rashford's contribution to United's 2019-20 campaign, with it his belief that the young forward could become a club legend if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brings in some new recruits to "help push him to become a better player".

"Marcus has all the qualities to become one of Man Utd’s all-time greatest strikers, the only thing that is holding him back is the lack of competition in the squad," Saha told Bwin.

"The boy has it all. He’s super-fast, he’s great on the ball, he is unpredictable, plays on instinct like all great strikers and can win you games on his own.

"He has the kind of drive that Man Untd are famous for. He is also already performing on an international level which is incredible.

"The lack of competition around him will be a problem for his own development as, ultimately, this is what is going to motivate him and push him to become a better player.

"But for someone of his quality, even without the competition, he is good enough to achieve greatness and is now at a stage where he can reach 30 goals a season."

Rashford will likely retain a spot in Solskjaer's starting XI at Etihad Stadium this weekend, where United will be looking to close the 11-point gap on their local rivals in the top-flight standings.

After their latest Premier League encounter, the Red Devils will take in a final group stage fixture at home to AZ on December 12.

Solskjaer will then prepare his side for 's arrival at Old Trafford three days later, before focus shifts to a quarter-final tie against Colchester the following Wednesday.