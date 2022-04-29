Rangnick to combine roles with Austria & Man Utd as move into international management is confirmed
Chris Burton
Getty Images
Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new manager of the Austria football team, but he will be combining that role with duties as a consultant at Manchester United once his time as interim boss of the Red Devils come to a close.
Rangnick has told United’s official website: “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.
“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.
“It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager.
“The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”
More to follow...