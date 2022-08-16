Rangers vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Heavyweight outfits from Scotland and the Netherlands will lock horns at Ibrox in the first leg of a Champions League qualifier

Rangers made the final of the Europa League in 2021-22, but face a tough task when it comes to reaching the group stage of this season’s Champions League after being paired with PSV in the play-off round of qualifying. Defeat to Eredivisive heavyweights would see the Gers drop into UEFA’s second-tier competition once again for 2022-23, but sights are being set much higher than that at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are a two-legged tie away from rubbing shoulders with the continental elite once more, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to stay right up to date with goings on in Glasgow.

Rangers vs PSV date & kick-off time

Game Rangers vs PSV Date August 16, 2022 Kick-off 8pm BST / 3pm ET

How to watch Rangers vs PSV on TV & live stream online

The first leg of Rangers’ continental clash with PSV will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1, while also being made available to stream live through the BT Sport App and online.

Viewers can sign up to a monthly pass on BT Sport for £25.

In the United States, the action at Ibrox can be caught on Paramount+ and via fuboTV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App US N/A Paramount+ & fuboTV

Rangers squad & team news

Van Bronckhorst is hoping to have Ryan Kent back at his disposal after seeing the winger sit out a 4-0 victory over St Johnstone, with Rabbi Matondo set to be replaced in the Gers’ starting XI.

James Sands is expected to shake off a knock in time to feature, but Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are definitely ruled out through injury.

Antonio Colak is set to lead the line as Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos is not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes.

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Yilmaz, Goldson, Souttar, Davies, Barisic, King Midfielders Lundstrum, Jack, Davis, Kent, Kamara, Sands, Sakala, Arfield Forwards Colak, Lawrence, Matondo, Morelos, Wright

PSV squad & team news

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is a former Netherlands international team-mate of Van Bronckhorst, finds himself short on attackers for a trip to Scotland.

He found the target himself the last time the two sides met, but is currently without Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinicius and Yorbe Vertessen.

Richard Ledezma has fully recovered from an ACL injury, but may be rested after finding himself on the wrong end of a red card challenge at the weekend, while defenders Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli will also be forced to watch on from afar and Wolves loanee Ki-Jana Hoever is said to have been dropped.