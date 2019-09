Rangers legend Ricksen passes away following battle with motor neurone disease

The Dutchman, who had previously plied his trade in Scotland, has died six years after being diagnosed with his condition

Former player Fernando Ricksen has passed away following his battle with motor neurone disease.

The Dutchman was diagnosed in October 2013 and set up the Fernando Ricksen Foundation with the aim of helping others suffering from the same condition.

After six years of struggling with the condition, Ricksen died this morning at the age of 43.

The right-back

