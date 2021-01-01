Rangers boss Gerrard hopes Klopp stays at Liverpool 'for many years' amid links to Anfield job

The legendary former midfielder has recently been tipped to take over from the current Reds boss

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has dismissed speculation linking him to the Liverpool job after he led his side to their first Scottish title in 10 years.

After seeing their bitter rivals Celtic win the Scottish Premiership nine seasons in a row, Rangers clinched the 2020-21 title this past weekend.

Gerrard's status as a Liverpool icon combined with his success in Scotland has seen him tipped to take over for Jurgen Klopp, whose side have badly struggled of late.

What was said?

In an interview with ITV, Gerrard said he was hopeful Klopp would stay at Liverpool "a few more years" while also admitting that coaching his former club someday would be a "dream."

"We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute," Gerrard said of Klopp.

"I love him, we hope he stays for a few more years - I've got a job here, I don't think it's helpful to talk about this - I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.

"Liverpool is my club ... is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough?

"There's a lot of managers on this planet. We need to respect Jurgen first and foremost."

Liverpool's struggles

Klopp's position as Liverpool boss appeared rock-solid just months ago, but a terrible run of form has led to questions over his future.

The defending Premier League champions have seen their title defence evaporate amid a run of six consecutive home defeats.

Sitting in eighth place, Liverpool will now have to turn things around just to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Reds could, of course, qualify by winning this year's Champions League, with the club holding a 2-0 lead over RB Leipzig after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Germany job set to open

Klopp's future in Liverpool was thrown into question even further on Tuesday, when longtime Germany manager Joachim Low announced he'd be stepping down after this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

Article continues below

Klopp has long been linked with the Germany job, but he insisted that he is not looking to become Low's successor.

“If that's the question you want to ask, if I'm available for the job: no,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday when quizzed on the Die Mannschaft role.

