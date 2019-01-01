Ramy Bensebaini: Borussia Monchengladbach sign Rennes' Algeria defender
Ramy Bensebaini has joined Borussia Monchengladbach permanently from Ligue 1 club Rennes.
The signing of the versatile defender, who can play as a left-back or centre-back, comes as a reinforcement for the Borussia-Park outfit.
The former Montpellier player penned a four-year deal which will keep him in Monchengladbach until 2023.
The diamond suits you, @bensebainiRams 💚#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/DXSPlL6lZC— Gladbach (@borussia_en) August 14, 2019
Bensebaini scored a goal in 25 Ligue 1 appearances last campaign and also found the back of the net as Rennes' went on to lift the 2018-19 French Cup.
He was also a member of the Algeria team that conquered the rest of the continent at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Ahead of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season, the Algeria international becomes the second African star in Marco Rose's team after Guinea's Ibrahima Traore.
First training for @bensebainiRams ✅#DieFohlen 💚 pic.twitter.com/ivxqlsQEr3— Gladbach (@borussia_en) August 14, 2019