'Ramsey exit is entirely Emery's call' - Arsenal happy to lose £40m player, says Groves

The former Gunners midfielder believes the decision to end talks regarding a new contract was made by the man charged with delivering results

Arsenal’s decision to end contract talks with Aaron Ramsey and allow him to leave on a free was “entirely Unai Emery’s”, claims Perry Groves, with the Gunners now preparing to part with a £40 million ($52m) player.

The Wales international has previously claimed that he expected to enter into discussions regarding an extended stay at Emirates Stadium.

Fresh terms were taken off the table, though, and the 28-year-old is now set to move on, with Goal revealing that he has a five-year deal in place with Serie A champions Juventus.

Groves is baffled as to why Arsenal would allow a proven performer to walk away for nothing, but feels that call has been made by the man charged with delivering positive performances on the field.

The former Gunners midfielder told LeoVegas: “I can’t believe Arsenal have let themselves get into this position over contracts with Ramsey, [Mesut] Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez.

“It doesn’t make business or footballing sense to let your best players get into the last season of their contracts.

“Aaron Ramsey would be a £35-40million player if he was under contract, but we’re letting him leave for free.

“I think it was entirely Unai Emery’s decision to withdraw the contact offer so he is clearly comfortable letting Ramsey leave.

“I’m a big fan of Aaron Ramsey. I think he's a brilliant example of a modern-day footballer.

“His attitude has always been spot-on. He’s very low maintenance off the pitch. He does get the goals.

“I’m sad to see him go but Emery probably thinks that he can get someone else to play in the No. 10 role on less money than what Ramsey was looking for.”

Ramsey has taken in over 350 appearances for Arsenal over the course of an 11-year stint in north London.

He has delivered 61 goals, with two of those coming in Premier League competition this season – along with six assists.