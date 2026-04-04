Brazilian defender Roger Ibáñez of Al-Ahli Jeddah caused a scare after being forced off with an injury during the match against Damac on Saturday evening.

Ibanez left the pitch in the 52nd minute of the second half, having picked up an injury during Al-Ahli’s 3-0 victory over Damac in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League.

No details of Ibanez’s injury have been disclosed, which has caused concern for Al-Ahli’s coaching staff, led by Matthias Jaissle, given the injuries the team is currently suffering from.

This is in addition to his status regarding a potential call-up to the Brazilian national team, where Ibáñez has become a key player for Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, having been included in the squad for the recent training camp.

According to Walid Saeed, a journalist close to Al Ahly, Ibanez’s injury is minor; it is a muscle strain resulting from the fatigue he suffered during the recent international break.

Consequently, Ibáñez is not suffering from any serious injury and will be ready to play in the upcoming matches as normal, which will come as a relief to Ancelotti.

Ibanez has previously confirmed that Ancelotti will rely heavily on him at right-back, given his outstanding defensive abilities.



