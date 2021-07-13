With the Three Lions trio getting criticised for missing their penalties against Italy, the retired Super Eagle does not see discrimination ending

Curbing racism from football remains difficult, according to former Nigeria international striker Ndubisi Chukunyere.

Disapproval of racism has resulted in footballers showing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee before matches.

However, racism came to the fore as Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were at the receiving end of criticism after England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy on Sunday.



The trio was abused by 'fans' for missing their penalties as Roberto Mancini’s team reigned supreme, emerging as champions thanks to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics.



With this racial incident becoming one of the key talking points in football, the ex-Kano Pillars and Hibernians star weighed in with his opinion, describing the pre-game ritual before Premier League games as ‘eye service’.

“Racism will never stop. The Europeans know what to do but they will never do it,” Chukunyere told Goal.



“In England, you see them displaying banners of ‘say no to racism’, take a knee before kick-off but that is just mere eye service.



“Fining teams and clubs heavily will never end racism because they [teams and countries] can afford them.

“One of the best ways to reduce racism is by either deducting points or demoting teams whose fans are culprits. This will make everyone sit up.



“The bottom line is, these people know what to do but they won't do it.”

The 41-year-old shared his racial abuse experience during his active days in the Maltese Premier League – albeit, he did not let that affect his performances.

“I was among the early set of black footballers that played football in Malta, but we paid a price for that,” he continued.

“During my time, racism was rampant. They would throw bananas at me during football matches; however, I silenced them by scoring goals.

“That inspired my anger to want to score at every game and win. They turned my name ‘Wowo’ into monkey chants. For my other teammates, they suffered heavily as that affected their performances.”