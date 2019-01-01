Rabiot tipped for Liverpool switch as former Red sees Lallana & Sturridge moving on

Danny Murphy considers the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to be a "quality footballer", but believes sales would be required to find him a role

Adrien Rabiot is a “quality footballer” and it would come as no surprise if he links up with as a free agent, says Danny Murphy, but sales may be required to make room for the midfielder.

The international is attracting plenty of interest as he approaches the end of his contract at the Ligue 1 champions and prepares to drop into the free agent pool.

Barcelona have been credited with interest in the 23-year-old for some time, but they are set to face plenty of competition for a proven performer who can be acquired for nothing.

Murphy believes Liverpool may be tempted to make a move, but the former Reds star is struggling to see how Jurgen Klopp would fit another creative influence into his plans.

“Rabiot is a quality footballer who is technically very good and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him in a Liverpool shirt next season,” Murphy told Sportingbet.

“It’s potentially the one area that Liverpool are missing since [Philippe] Coutinho went to and he is a very attractive proposition on a free transfer. Klopp might feel he offers something different to what we can offer in midfield at the moment so it certainly wouldn’t be a bad addition.

“The question marks would be whether he is athletic and tenacious enough to fit Klopp’s style of play at Liverpool. He is more of a [Adam] Lallana mould player who has quick feet and is creative on the ball, but he has had limited opportunities as a result. It remains to be seen if Rabiot would be a starter at Liverpool unless they changed to a Plan B.”

It may be that Lallana is moved on to make room for a player like Rabiot, with Daniel Sturridge another of those who could be offloaded in the next transfer window.

Murphy added on possible outgoings at Anfield: "I think Liverpool will look to sell Lallana and Sturridge this summer.

“It’s difficult because you need a competitive squad that offers a Plan B and they’re quality players, but they’ve been severely hampered by injuries and I just can’t see them getting enough games.

“They will need replacing though and that is the balancing act of keeping a big squad happy when only 11 players can get on the pitch.

“I don’t think [ ] Henderson falls into that category though, who has also had his share of injury problems. I think Henderson is somebody who’s very reliable, very disciplined, very athletic and very good at leading others. He’s very good at pressing and the tenacious part of the game where he gets around and breaks up play. Henderson won’t be worrying about his place.”