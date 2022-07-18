Pulisic won’t let Sterling transfer impact Chelsea future as USMNT star embraces added competition

The United States international remains convinced that he can play an important role at Stamford Bridge despite reinforcements being acquired

Christian Pulisic is happy to compete with Raheem Sterling for regular game time at Chelsea, rather than run away from that challenge and consider pushing for a transfer elsewhere. The United States international has seen further attacking reinforcements drafted in to Stamford Bridge during the current window.

An England international with four Premier League titles to his name has been snapped up from Manchester City, but the presence of another proven performer on the flanks will not force a USMNT forward towards the exits in west London.

Will Christian Pulisic stay at Chelsea?

A talented 23-year-old has told ESPN of seeing Thomas Tuchel splash out £47.5 million ($57m) on a player that tends to operate in the same left-wing berth that he favours: “Great quality. We’re really excited about it.

“The beautiful thing about being at a club like this is the competition every single day. We all thrive competing with each other in training and getting to play with each other is just another great addition to the team.

“It doesn’t change a whole lot [for me], I’m still going to have to play hard and earn my position, just like I did before, nothing crazy has changed.

“This is Chelsea, this is what you signed up for, this is the kind of club it is with the calibre of players that we have.”

Will Christian Pulisic play for Chelsea in 2022-23?

Pulisic took in 38 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions last season, taking him to 115 in total for the Blues across three campaigns, with his versatility often being put to good use.

Injuries and rotation have stunted his progress at times, but a man that will be leading his country into the World Cup finals later this year as national team captain believes he can play a regular role.

Pulisic added on his ambition for 2022-23: "Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

“I think I still got a lot of games. But it's always something that I'm working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with my national team.”

