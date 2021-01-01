'Pulisic deserves to start' - Tuchel backs Chelsea winger despite recent run on bench

The USMNT attacker has started just once since the German coach took charge at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says that Christian Pulisic 'deserves' to start for the Blues after the American star was left on the bench in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Pulisic has started just one game since Tuchel took charge at Chelsea: a 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup.

But Tuchel, who has a relationship with Pulisic dating back to the pair's time at Borussia Dortmund, says there is no reason to be concerned with the winger's lack of recent playing time.

What did Tuchel say?

"It was a tight decision if he started or not," Tuchel said. "Unfortunately we only had three changes which makes it very difficult for the players and what they might deserve.

"He deserves to start, he deserves to come in."

Who has been starting ahead of Pulisic?

Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham started in attack for Chelsea, with Abraham forced out with an injury to be replaced with Olivier Giroud.

Giroud and Werner scored for Chelsea's, with the latter ending his goal drought with his finish.

Kai Havertz has also started in attack recently, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has featured as a wing-back in Tuchel's system.

What has Pulisic done this season?

The U.S. men's national team forward has featured 21 times in all competitions for Chelsea this season, but has scored just two goals.

Last season, Pulisic found the back of the net 11 times in 34 appearances across his debut campaign.

Pulisic, who dealt with injury issues earlier in the season, could make his return to the U.S. men's national team for a March friendly against Northern Ireland.

