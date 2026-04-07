PSV player sings 'whoever doesn't jump is a Jew' and is immediately pulled away

Ryan Flamingo caused a stir on Tuesday during PSV’s celebration of their 27th league title. The defender took the microphone at Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven and began singing the controversial song “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew”. The incident immediately sparked criticism on social media.

Flamingo was, incidentally, quickly pulled away by a PSV staff member shortly after starting the chant.

The song in question has been sung in football stadiums in the Netherlands for years, with the term ‘Jew’ naturally referring to arch-rivals Ajax. Nevertheless, its use has been a sensitive issue for years.

Reactions poured in on X shortly after the incident. Viewers expressed their surprise and disapproval at Flamingo’s behaviour during a celebratory moment for PSV.

Jeremy also reacted critically: “Flamingo, what are you doing at the PSV celebrations? ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew’...,”

Michel goes a step further in his reaction: “PSV, you’re champions. Should a player then start singing ‘whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew’? Then you’re not aware that the world is literally on fire right now and you’re out of touch.”















