PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Erling Haaland and Neymar scored in the first leg to leave this Champions League last-16 tie finely poised ahead of the return match

take a slender advantage into the second leg of their last-16 tie, but will be hoping to make the most of the away goal from their 2-1 defeat.

A brace from Erling Haaland either side of a Neymar goal put the side in the driving seat for this tie.

The game is set to be played behind closed doors as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

PSG have been in impressive form since the first leg, scoring 13 goals in three games and beating 5-1 in the Coupe de semi-final last time out.

Dortmund have also played and won three games since their last meeting with the leaders, though they now trail by four points at the top of the German table.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund on U.S. & UK TV

Game PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Date Wednesday, March 11 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) Galavision Channel (UK) BT Sport 3

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

In the United States (U.S.), PSG vs Borussia Dortmund can be watched live and on-demand with Univision NOW and B/R Live.

In the United Kingdom (UK), PSG vs Borussia Dortmund can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream Univision NOW / B/R Live BT Sport Live DAZN

PSG team news and injuries

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Bulka Defenders Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Dagba Midfielders Paredes, Sarabia, Herrera, Gueye Forwards Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Draxler

Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier are both suspended for the second leg, with Belgian right-back Meunier admitting he didn't know he was at risk of suspension before being booked in Dortmund.

Defensive pair Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba are also doubtful, with Silva facing a late fitness test to be ready for the game.

Possible PSG starting XI: Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.

Borussia Dortmund team news and injuries

Position Borussia Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Burki, Unbehaun, Hitz, Oelshlagel Defenders Zagadou, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Can, Schmelzer Midfielders Dahoud, Gotze, Brandt, Hazard, Witsel, Reyna, Raschl Forwards Sancho, Haaland

Captain Marco Reus has been out of action since early February with a muscle injury, while midfielder Thomas Delaney is also out of action.

Lucien Favre is unlikely to stray too far from the side which beat title rivals 2-1 last time out.

Possible Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard.